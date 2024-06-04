Advertisement
Breaking News:

Christian McCaffrey resets RB market with $38M deal

Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski says he's done after 1,533 games and 18 NHL seasons

stephen hawkins
·2 min read
5
  • Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski warms up for Game 6 of the team's NHL hockey playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    1/5

    Stars Avalanche Hockey

    Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski warms up for Game 6 of the team's NHL hockey playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston, center, celebrates his first period goal with Joe Pavelski (16) and Miro Heiskanen (4) during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    2/5

    Golden Knights Stars Hockey

    Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston, center, celebrates his first period goal with Joe Pavelski (16) and Miro Heiskanen (4) during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14), Wyatt Johnston, from left rear, Nils Lundkvist and Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after Johnston scored in the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    3/5

    Avalanche Stars Hockey

    Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14), Wyatt Johnston, from left rear, Nils Lundkvist and Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after Johnston scored in the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski, right, checks Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    4/5

    Stars Avalanche Hockey

    Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski, right, checks Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates his first period goal with Miro Heiskanen, left, and Ryan Suter in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    5/5

    Avalanche Stars Hockey

    Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates his first period goal with Miro Heiskanen, left, and Ryan Suter in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski warms up for Game 6 of the team's NHL hockey playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston, center, celebrates his first period goal with Joe Pavelski (16) and Miro Heiskanen (4) during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14), Wyatt Johnston, from left rear, Nils Lundkvist and Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after Johnston scored in the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche in Dallas, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski, right, checks Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates his first period goal with Miro Heiskanen, left, and Ryan Suter in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Joe Pavelski says he has played his last game after 1,533 games over 18 NHL seasons without ever getting to raise the Stanley Cup.

Pavelski, who just wrapped up his fifth season with the Dallas Stars and turns 40 next month, revealed his decision Tuesday. It came two days after the Stars lost in Game 6 of the Western Conference final for the second year in a row. He went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 at the end of his first season with Dallas, and also got that far with San Jose in 2016.

“He’s the ultimate pro. He just does everything right, he’s done that his whole career,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said just before the playoffs started. “We’re fortunate to be able for him to come here and what he’s done for our franchise. And, he does it on the ice, he does it off the ice. He’s a good person, his family life is is handled the right way, and he’s passed it on to a lot of our players.”

The Wisconsin native, whose 74 playoff goals are the most for a U.S.-born player and were the most among active players, was at the end of his contract with the Stars.

Selected 205th overall in the seventh round by the Sharks in the 2003 draft, Pavelski made his NHL debut during the 2006-07 season and went on to score 476 goals with 592 assists in 1,332 regular-season games. This season ended with him being fifth among active players for goals and seventh with 1,068 points.

Pavelski last week became the 25th player to appear in 200 postseason games; he finished with 201. He is the only one in that group without a Cup title. He had only one goal in 19 games this postseason.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL