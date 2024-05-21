Advertisement

Dallas Stars to face Edmonton Oilers in Western Conference Final

fox 4 staff
·1 min read

DALLAS - The Dallas Stars now know which team they’ll face in the Western Conference Final.

The Edmonton Oilers won a decisive Game 7 in their second-round playoff series on Monday night.

<div>DALLAS, TX - APRIL 03: Dallas Stars goaltender <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nhl/players/7541/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jake Oettinger;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jake Oettinger</a> (29) catches the puck with his glove hand as Edmonton Oilers left wing <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nhl/players/5096/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Zach Hyman;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Zach Hyman</a> (18) looks on during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers on April 3, 2024 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)</div>

MORE: Dallas Stars News

The Oilers scored three goals in the second period in Vancouver, then held on to beat the Canucks 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Stars were back on the ice Monday for practice.

Matt Duchene got a sarcastic tapping of the sticks since he scored the series winner against Colorado early Sunday morning.

Winning in Game 6 gave the Stars some much-needed downtime after playing 13 games in a little over three weeks.

Edmonton and Dallas will face off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final Thursday night at the American Airlines Center.

The Stars won two of their three matchups against the Oilers in the regular season.