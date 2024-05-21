Dallas Stars to face Edmonton Oilers in Western Conference Final
DALLAS - The Dallas Stars now know which team they’ll face in the Western Conference Final.
The Edmonton Oilers won a decisive Game 7 in their second-round playoff series on Monday night.
The Oilers scored three goals in the second period in Vancouver, then held on to beat the Canucks 3-2.
Meanwhile, the Stars were back on the ice Monday for practice.
Matt Duchene got a sarcastic tapping of the sticks since he scored the series winner against Colorado early Sunday morning.
Winning in Game 6 gave the Stars some much-needed downtime after playing 13 games in a little over three weeks.
Edmonton and Dallas will face off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final Thursday night at the American Airlines Center.
The Stars won two of their three matchups against the Oilers in the regular season.