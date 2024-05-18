Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche in six games to advance to the Western Conference final
DENVER (AP) — Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche in six games to advance to the Western Conference final.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go where no pod has gone before after the NFL Draft. They identify the biggest winners and losers in the fantasy world. This is totally an original idea so don't fact check us. Behrens also reveals the four biggest debates he had when putting together his rookie dynasty rankings.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your mailbag questions in the first May edition of The Cheap Seats.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
That's more than some of the Aces players' salaries.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Elly De La Cruz has been scorching to start the fantasy baseball season — but is there an end in sight? Dalton Del Don gives his take on that and more.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
John Daly carded an 11-over 82 on Thursday to kick off the PGA Championship.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
Scheffler was arrested following an incident with an officer outside the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del wraps up his series detailing his notes from the NFL Draft.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.