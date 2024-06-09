🎥 Dallas show off superb free-kick routine to pull level in Minnesota

FC Dallas have shown off a superb free-kick routine in Minnesota as they pulled level with the Loons in the early going of their MLS clash.





The hosts took an early lead and looked to be cruising, but their visitors from Texas were poised to fight back — and they did just that.

A corner-kick routine struck pay-dirt after some nifty passes on the edge of the box, eventually finished off by Liam Fraser.

You know we love a short corner.



Liam Fraser goes top bins for his first career MLS goal 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vF1fxEY8f8 — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) June 9, 2024

Now that's how you score your first career MLS goal!