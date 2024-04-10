Dallas retires

[Getty Images]

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas has announced his retirement from football.

The 32-year-old, who joined from Brentford in 2015, has undergone extensive treatment on a femoral fracture suffered against Manchester City in April 2022 but will be unable to return to play.

In announcing the news, Leeds described the Northern Ireland international as "a legend for both club and country".

"Showing his versatility on either side as a winger, at left-back, right-back and centre midfield, Dallas always played with 100 per cent effort wherever asked," the club said.

"Naturally, there is great sadness from everyone within the club about this news, but we all wish Stuart the very best in his retirement.

"It goes without saying, Stuart is an icon of Leeds United and will always be welcome at Elland Road, his contribution will live long in the memory and he has cemented his place in history.

"We are currently in discussions with Stuart about a future role, to continue his association with the club going forwards.

Leeds United supporters can show support, respect and appreciation for Stuart, who will be introduced onto the pitch at half-time of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road, along with his family."

Dallas has earned 266 appearances for Leeds, scoring 28 goals, and also featured 62 times for Northern Ireland.