Dallas Renegades see uptick in attendance

The Houston-Dallas rivalry is good for XFL business.

The Dallas Renegades saw an increase in attendance from their prior XFL home game, in Week One.

On Sunday, 18,332 showed up. Three weeks ago, 17,206 attended.

That’s very good news for the XFL, which has seen a consistent drop in attendance and ratings throughout the first four weeks of the season.

Dallas is now 0-2 at home after losing to the Roughnecks. The Renegades were driving late when quarterback Landry Jones, who overcame a trio of first-quarter interceptions, injured his knee while scrambling for a first and goal. Dallas would turn the ball over to Houston, which held on for a 27-20 win.

