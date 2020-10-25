Dallas QB Andy Dalton hurt on a dirty late hit by Washington's Jon Bostic, who was ejected

Dak Prescott suffered an injury nobody could ever forget, and his backup suffered a scary injury on Sunday in Dallas’ latest defeat.

Andy Dalton was running and slid down to avoid getting hit. He got blasted in the head anyway by Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic, with Dalton’s helmet coming off. Dalton was well into his slide and almost completely on the ground when he got hit in the head. Dalton was down for a few moments in a scary scene. Ben DiNucci came in for the Cowboys, who were suddenly on their third quarterback this season.

View photos Quarterback Andy Dalton left Sunday's game after a dirty hit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) More

View photos Andy Dalton is helped off the field after being hit and injured by Jon Bostic on Sunday. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) More

Bostic was ejected, and Dalton had to be helped to the locker room with his arms around two athletic trainers to keep him up. Bostic can expect a large fine and perhaps a suspension. Dalton was ruled out shortly after he left the field and evaluated for a concussion.

His backup, Ben DiNucci finished the game, which Washington won 25-3. DiNucci finished 2-for-3 for 39 passing yards and was sacked three times.

Prescott suffered a dislocated ankle and a compound fracture that finished his season. Dalton’s injury wasn’t that bad, but scary in its own right.

After the game, head coach Mike McCarthy discussed how zero Cowboys players went after Bostic after his dirty hit on Dalton.

Mike McCarthy on no Cowboys players getting in Jon Bostic's face after his dirty hit on Andy Dalton: "We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another. It definitely was not the response you would expect." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2020

Yikes. The Cowboys’ aren’t just having problems on the field, but off the field as well.

More from Yahoo Sports:



