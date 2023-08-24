Dallas police ask for help identifying suspect who assaulted woman, shot man

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in a shooting from Sunday.

At around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, a male suspect assaulted a woman and shot a man outside a business in the 9100 block of John W. Carpenter Freeway.

In surveillance video obtained by police, the suspect is seen assaulting the woman and the male victim tries to provide aid. The man then gets into a fight with the male suspect, the video shows.

The male suspect shot the man in his leg and left the scene in a maroon Nissan Altima, according to police.

Anyone with information on the offense or about the identity of the male suspect is asked to contact Detective Alex Zabriskie at 214-671-4332 or alexander.zabriskie@dallaspolice.gov.