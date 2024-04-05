Dallas plays Golden State, aims for 6th straight home win

Golden State Warriors (42-34, in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (46-30, in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -5; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Golden State looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Mavericks have gone 29-20 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas scores 118.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Warriors are 22-24 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 17-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 118.0 points per game, 2.2 more than the 115.8 the Mavericks give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won 104-100 in the last matchup on April 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 33.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

Stephen Curry is averaging 26.4 points and five assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 114.0 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 47.3 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Warriors: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.