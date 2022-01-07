Dallas at Philadelphia prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, January 8

Dallas at Philadelphia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 8

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ESPN/ABC

Record: Dallas (11-5, Philadelphia (9-7)

Dallas at Philadelphia Game Preview

Why Dallas Will Win

The Cowboys are all but locked into the middle of the NFC playoff pack, but this would lock in a home field game in the first round. Lose, and that opens the door for Arizona to host with a win over Seattle on Sunday.

Just how cranked up can the Dallas offense get? It has hardly stalled – it ripped Washington to shreds in a breathtaking first half a few weeks ago – but it hasn’t been the humming machine it should be going into the playoffs. This is the game to try getting on track.

The passing game is still fantastic – even with WR Michael Gallup done for the year with a knee injury – and the running game has been okay even with Ezekiel Elliott not quite himself.

The top-scoring team in the league could just out bomb an Eagle team that still doesn’t have a dangerous passing game, but …

Why Philadelphia Will Win

Again, Dallas hasn’t been nearly as sharp as it should be.

It’s been great, and hitting 21 points or more without a problem on a regular basis, but it stalls way too often when the defense isn’t helping the cause with a ton of takeaways.

Dallas took the ball away multiple times – with 14 of them – over a four game stretch, and won all four. It didn’t come up with a takeaway against Arizona, and lost.

The team is 1-3 when it doesn’t generate a turnover, and Philadelphia has been very, very careful with the ball over the last month – it didn’t turn it over in three of the last four games.

The Eagle running game leads the NFL in yards and touchdowns, and the defense has stepped it up against the run over the second half of the season.

Story continues

So …

What’s Going To Happen

Which Dallas team shows up?

It’s more complete than Philadelphia – who has a playoff spot clinched, but might face the No. 2 NFC team if it doesn’t win – and it’s more explosive, but by gametime it’s going to be about 25 degrees.

The Eagle running game will handle the cold better, and it’ll take over late in the game to rally back after the Cowboys jump out to an early lead.

For the first time all year, Dallas will get just one takeaway, but it won’t get two or more.

Dallas at Philadelphia Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 26, Dallas 23

Line: Dallas -4.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

