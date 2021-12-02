Dallas at New Orleans prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, December 2

Dallas at New Orleans How To Watch

Date: Thursday, December 2

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: FOX/NFL Network

Record: Dallas (7-4), New Orleans (5-6)

Dallas at New Orleans Game Preview

Why Dallas Will Win

Didn’t you used to be the New Orleans offense?

Buffalo might have a fantastic defense – at least it does against the mediocre offenses – but 190 yards of offense isn’t going to get it done against anyone.

The Saints don’t have enough of a running game without Alvin Kamara – who’s very, very iffy again, at best – and worse yet, the defense has gone bye-bye and isn’t picking up the slack.

No matter what the configuration is – Zeke Elliott is likely a limited go, or Tony Pollard could take on even more work – the Dallas running game should go off.

The New Orleans defense that’s been amazing all year got ripped apart by Philadelphia and then couldn’t handle a Buffalo ground game with no running backs.

However …

Why New Orleans Will Win

Didn’t you used to be the Dallas Cowboys?

Everything was rolling right along, the team somehow got through the Cooper Rush game against Minnesota with a win, and then … yuck.

One blowout win over a miserable Atlanta team doesn’t mask the run of three losses in four games.

Elliott is trying to play through a balky knee, CeeDee Lamb is back after missing last week with a concussion, and Amari Cooper was out with Covid problems.

The Saint run defense really is a whole lot better than it showed over the last two weeks – even if it’s banged up on the outside – and on the other side, the Dallas defense has picked the wrong time to start struggling.

It gives up way too many passing yards, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Welcome to the Taysom Hill game.

Kamara might be back – he’s been practicing – and Mark Ingram is a full go, but the New Orleans season hinges on whether or not Hill is any good.

He suffered a bad concussion early in the season, and then then he had a problem with his foot. He’ll be a fantasy god with two short touchdown passes and a couple of touchdown runs to push past the team’s ugly losing streak.

Dallas at New Orleans Prediction, Line

New Orleans 31, Dallas 27

Line: Dallas -4.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

