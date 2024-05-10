Dallas, Oklahoma City square off with series tied 1-1

Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mavericks -3; over/under is 219.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Dallas Mavericks for game three of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The Mavericks beat the Thunder 119-110 in the last meeting. P.J. Washington led the Mavericks with 29 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points.

The Mavericks are 31-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

The Thunder are 36-16 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is seventh in the NBA scoring 15.8 fast break points per game led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 3.5.

The Mavericks average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Thunder allow. The Thunder average 120.1 points per game, 4.5 more than the 115.6 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and two steals for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 17 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 103.1 points, 42.7 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 114.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out (ankle), Maxi Kleber: out (shoulder).

Thunder: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.