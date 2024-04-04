Dallas mayor invites Chiefs to return to Texas, but there are obvious obstacles

You’ve heard people say the phrase, “Take this with a grain of salt,” right?

Well, this idea should be taken with a shaker of salt, because there are multiple reasons why this would never happen.

Following the rejection of a proposed 40-year, 3/8th-cent sales tax which would have helped pay for renovations to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (and a Royals stadium in the Crossroads), others have started courting the Chiefs.

The big headline Wednesday in Kansas City was the news that a move is afoot to lure the Chiefs to Kansas. But that’s not the only state looking to be the new home for the Chiefs.

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson on Wednesday said he’d love to see the Chiefs return to their birthplace. The Chiefs were a founding member of the American Football League in 1960 when they started play as the Dallas Texans.

“Dallas was named the top sports city in the United States because we play to win,” Johnson told Everton Bailey Jr. of The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday.

“As I have said previously, our market is big enough, growing enough, and loves football more than enough to support a second NFL team — especially a franchise (and an owner) with deep roots here.”

Johnson first broached the idea of a second franchise in Dallas in 2022 when he suggested the Chargers move to Texas. Johnson also said Dallas would be a great spot for an expansion team.

We need an AFC team that plays in Southern Dallas. It would never want for a fan base or attendance or support from the City of Dallas. Who wouldn’t want to see a Dallas versus Dallas Super Bowl…in the City of Dallas? — Mayor Eric L. Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) May 5, 2022

At that time, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shot down the idea of a second team in Dallas in an interview with the Morning-News.

“You can be rest assured that you would not have the NFL supporting another team because of the kind of value that the game and the NFL receives of having (the) Dallas Cowboys as one of its marquee teams,” Jones said, “and again, logic tells you (the NFL) wouldn’t want to water that down.”

While Jones and Chiefs CEO/chairman Clark Hunt have known each other for years, there is little question Jones would be against the Chiefs moving back to Texas.

Then there is where the Chiefs would play.

The Cotton Bowl soon will undergo $140 million in renovations, but moving from Arrowhead Stadium to the Cotton Bowl would be a step down for the Chiefs.

That’s two strikes, and because this isn’t baseball, that’s enough to torpedo the idea of the Chiefs moving back to Texas.