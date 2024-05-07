Dallas Mavs, Stars ignite playoffs excitement at the American Airlines Center

DALLAS - Two Dallas teams in the second round of playoffs at the same time are generating a lot of excitement.

But it also means some fans are going to have to make a choice when there are competing games on the same night.

Two playoff teams. One area.

The Dallas Mavericks are in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Dallas Stars are in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

So the American Airlines Center will be packed for a couple of weeks.

"I mean, it’s the best," said Mavs fan Matt Purcell. "I’ve lived here for six years in Victory Park, and this whole place is just on fire, alive with energy."

"This whole area is just great," said Stars fan Bailey McGowan. "This area with traffic can be insane, but there’s always ways to get around."

Games 1 and 2 are scheduled for the same day at the same time. The Stars will be at home while the Mavs are on the road.

Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul says both teams eyeing deep playoff runs is a dream scenario for businesses in Victory Park.

"Create some additional excitement and revenue opportunities," she said. "I think there may be some channel swapping going on, multiple screens taking place."

At no point will the teams play in the same city on the same day. Each team will play its Game 3 on Saturday but at different times.

Games 4 and 5 will also be on the same day, but the NHL has yet to release those times.

McGowan, a Stars season-ticket holder, will catch as many games as she can at the AAC.

"Hockey is just, it’s like gladiator on ice for me. I just love how physical it is," she said.

Purcell — a Mavs fan who named his dog "Finn" after former Mavs player Dorian Finney-Smith — says he literally can’t wait to see the Mavs in-person in Dallas for Game 3, so he’s traveling to Oklahoma City for a game this week.

"It’s a three-hour drive, and I’m stoked to put them away as soon as possible," he said.

And while there’s a buzz in Dallas right now, the hope is for both teams to be playing for championships at the same time.

The Dallas Sports Commission says don’t be surprised to see more fans coming from out of town than typically expected. Oklahoma City is just a quick drive while Denver is just a quick flight.