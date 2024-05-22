Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: How to Watch the Game Live Without Cable

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are gearing up for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs Western Conference finals airing on TNT on Thursday (May 22).

The Timberwolves will host the Mavericks for the first two games in the series, which will take place at Target Center in Minneapolis. The series returns to Dallas for Game 3 (get tickets here).

Keep reading for ways to stream games without cable.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves: Where to Stream Online

Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Mavericks and Timberwolves will air live on TNT and TruTV at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. For fans that don’t have cable, TNT is available on DirecTV, Fubo and Sling TV.

Can you watch the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves game on NBA League Pass? Unfortunately, TNT games are not available to watch live (but you can see clips on TNT Go for free). Fans that want to watch TV internationally can use ExpressVPN and other VPN options to access various streaming apps.

How to Watch NBA Playoffs Games for Free

Can you stream the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves games for free? Yes, if you subscribe to a streaming platform that offers a free trial. Some of the streamers that offer free trials include DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV.

If you missed DirecTV’s National Streaming Day deal, don’t worry, discounts are still available on select streaming packages. For example, the Choice + Sport Pack got a price cut to $98/month (reg. $123.99/month).

directv stream: free trial

The Choice plan lets you stream 125+ live channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, NBA TV, TBS, ABC, TruTV, FS1, Bally Sports, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, Fox, FX, Bravo, BET, AMC, VH1, MTV and other channels. The Sports Pack includes ACC Network, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, SEC Network and other speciality sports channels.

New subscribers can save up to $30 off for three months. DirecTV’s Ultimate + Sports Pack for $109.99 (reg. $134.98). New subscribers can save $44.99 on the Ultimate and Choice plans. DirecTV’s most affordable streaming plan is the Entertainment package – which comes with 90+ channels for $79.99/month.

Fubo also offers a free trial for a week and streaming plans under $79.99/month for 185 channels and streaming on up to 10 screens.

fubo tv: free trial

Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but sports lovers can join at a discounted rate of just $20 for the first month. Or, save up to $30 off when you prepay for three months of service.

sling tv ($20/month)

Sling TV’s streaming plans include Sling Blue with 32 channels and Sling Orange with 42 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, TBS, Food Network, AMC, History Channel, BET, BBC America, HGTV, IFC and local channels (ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC) in select regions. Sling’s Orange + Blue plan has 46 channels including 22 exclusive channels.

See the NBA Conference finals schedule below.

Western Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 22 on TNT

Game 2: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Friday, May 24 on TNT

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Sunday, May 26 on TNT

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Tuesday, May 28 on TNT

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Thursday, May 30 on TNT

Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Saturday, June 1 on TNT

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Monday, June 3 on TNT.

Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1: Pacers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, May 21 on ESPN

Game 2: Pacers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 23 on ESPN

Game 3: Celtics vs. Pacers, Saturday, May 25 on ABC

Game 4: Celtics vs. Pacer, Monday, May 27 on ESPN

Game 5: Pacers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 29 on ESPN

Game 6: Celtics vs. Pacers, Friday, May 31 on ESPN

Game 7: Pacers vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 2 on ESPN

