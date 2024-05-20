Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves picks, odds: Who wins Game 1 of NBA Playoffs?

The No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks and No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves play Wednesday, May 22 in Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals 2024 NBA Playoffs series.

The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Pacific time (8:30 p.m. Eastern time) and can be seen on TNT (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the NBA playoff game?

Check out these NBA Playoffs picks and predictions for the Western Conference matchup.

The Timberwolves are a 4.5-point favorite over the Mavericks in NBA Playoffs odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

Minnesota is -185 on the moneyline. Dallas is +150.

The over/under for the game is set at 206.5 points.

ESPN: Timberwolves have a 57.7% chance to beat Mavericks in Game 1

The site gives Dallas a 42.3% shot at defeating Minnesota in the first game of the NBA Playoffs series.

Sports Betting Dime: Timberwolves 115.1, Mavericks 112

The site's formula predicts that Minnesota will defeat Dallas in Game 1 of NBA postseason series on Wednesday.

Odds Trader: Timberwolves 106, Mavericks 101

The site predicts that the Timberwolves will beat the Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs series by a score of 106-101.

Will Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series? NBA picks, predictions and odds weigh in on Wednesday's game.

FOX Sports: Timberwolves 116, Mavericks 108

It writes: "The Timberwolves have played 67 games with more than 207 points scored, their current matchup's total, this season. The Mavericks games have gone over 207 total points scored in 75 of 82 total matchups this season. Between them, these two teams average 23.9 more points per game (230.9) than this game's over/under (207)."

