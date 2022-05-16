Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors picks: Who wins Western Conference Finals?

The No. 4 seed Dallas Mavericks and No. 3 seed Golden State Warriors face off in the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Which team will win the series and advance to the NBA Finals?

Check out these odds, picks and predictions for the NBA postseason series.

The Warriors are favored over the Mavericks in the series, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

It puts Golden State at -250 to advance. Dallas is at +200.

Sporting News: Mavericks will top Warriors in seven games

Stephen Noh writes: "The Warriors are the sexy pick, but this isn't the same team that it was in previous iterations — or even in the beginning of the year. Curry has been great, but he hasn't reached quite the elite level of shooting as in previous years. Thompson is still shooting the ball well from 3-point range, but he's been forcing a lot of pull-up shots inside the line and hasn't been the same defender post-injuries. Wiggins has seen a huge drop in production since the All-Star game, and Green's aggression has fallen off a cliff. On the other side of the ledger, the Mavericks have been slept on all season. They don't have a great No. 2 behind Doncic, but does it matter when he's been so brilliant The Warriors have a higher ceiling, but they haven't been crisp in the NBA Playoffs. The Mavs have been playing at an unbelievably high level. I'm going way against the grain here and picking the Mavs in seven. "

SB Nation: Mavericks win series vs. Warriors in six games

Ricky O'Donnell writes: "This is an upset pick, but Dallas’ series win against the Suns was just that convincing. For all of Curry’s greatness, Doncic feels like the more overwhelming star right now. Dallas has two great wing defenders who can shoot in Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock, two extra creators in Jalen Bruson and Spencer Dinwiddie, and a head coach in Jason Kidd who pushed all the right buttons against a more talented Phoenix team. It will be fascinating to see if the Mavs’ ability to wear down Chris Paul can translate to Curry. Ultimately, it feels like Dallas is well equipped for the Warriors’ perimeter stars while Golden State doesn’t have a natural matchup for Doncic."

Bleacher Report: Warriors will advance past Mavericks in Western Conference Finals

Andy Bailey writes: "Underestimating the Mavericks seems foolish. this playoff run is starting to feel eerily similar to the 2011 run. Very few people gave Dallas a chance before its series against Phoenix, but a 33-point closeout win was reminiscent of Dirk Nowitzki and company destroying the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers 11 years ago. Even without Payton, though, the Warriors are starting to show hints of the Lightyears-era dominance that helped them win three titles, especially when fellow veteran Otto Porter Jr. is on the floor with them. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga started Games 4 and 5 against Memphis, but Porter replaced him for each of those second halves. And though sample is limited, the Warriors are plus-23.8 points per 100 possessions when Curry, Thompson, Green and Porter are all on the floor. And it feels like each of those top three guys can play a bit better than they've been overall this postseason. Back under the bright lights of the conference finals, Golden State will rediscover its championship mettle."

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) defends as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to make a pass in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, March, 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Sportsnaut: Warriors will defeat Mavericks in six games

Vincent Frank writes: "Why would we pick Golden State here? There’s a few reasons. The Warriors boast home-court advantage in the series. They’ve won their six home games in the 2022 NBA Playoffs by a combined 87 points. Meanwhile, Draymond Green only played in one of the four games against Dallas during the regular season. It doesn’t take a genius to understand just how much of a difference he’ll make on defense. Golden State has the championship experience. It boasts the deeper roster. It has home-court. Look for the Warriors to earn an NBA Finals appearance for the sixth time in eight seasons."

NBA.com: Warriors will win series vs. Mavericks in six games

Mark Medina writes: "In his fourth NBA season, Doncic has maximized his individual dominance. And that has elevated the play of his teammates. Even so, the Warriors’ depth should prove too much to overcome."

Fansided: Mavericks should be favored over Warriors in series

Tyler Watts writes: "Phoenix had no answers for Doncic. He got wherever he wanted on the floor, forced mismatches, and scored at will. Curry is an all-time great, but Luka is better right now. Doncic has been the best player in each of the first two rounds, and the Mavericks advanced. The 23-year-old superstar is also lights out in elimination games. Fans have seen the numbers that he has the highest scoring average in NBA history when the series is on the line. Expect Luka to be lights out again in the Western Conference Finals."

