How the Dallas Mavericks upped the ante vs. the Boston Celtics in Game 2 – and still lost

The Dallas Mavericks came into Game 2 of their 2024 NBA Finals series vs. the Boston Celtics looking a lot more focused and determined. But even on a night where they were successful in disrupting star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s offensive game, they still lost.

The St. Louis native didn’t miss the uptick in intensity from Dallas, and spoke about it postgame. “They were playing faster,” noted Tatum. “You could tell that they wanted to shoot more 3s. Neither team really shot the ball well from the 3, but you could tell that that was part of their plan, just to play faster and shoot more 3s and crash the glass a lot more as well.”

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire