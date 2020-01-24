Report: Mavericks trade for Warriors C Willie Cauley-Stein

Just days after Dwight Powell ruptured his Achilles, the Mavericks have secured his replacement. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks have already found a replacement for fallen center Dwight Powell.

The Mavericks agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors to acquire center Willie Cauley-Stein on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Golden State is finalizing a deal to trade C Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 24, 2020

In exchange, Dallas sent Golden State a 2020 second-round draft pick, per Wojnarowski.

Cauley-Stein has averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season with the Warriors, his fifth in the league after spending his first four years with the Sacramento Kings. The 26-year-old is in the first year of a two-year, nearly $4.5 million contract with a player option for next season.

To make the deal possible, Dallas traded Isaiah Roby to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Justin Patton and cash considerations earlier on Friday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. They plan to waive Patton.

Powell suffered a ruptured Achilles on Tuesday night in their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, and will be out for the rest of the season. He had averaged 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds with Dallas this year, his sixth in the league.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

More from Yahoo Sports: