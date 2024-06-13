Will the Dallas Mavericks get swept by the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals?

The Boston Celtics are as close to winning an NBA title as they have been since 2008 after winning Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals series, they are now up 3-0 on the Dallas Mavericks in. Now, with history on their side, with no team in league history having fallen into a 0-3 series deficit.

“It was a great win,” said Jrue Holiday postgame. “You saw how Dallas fought back, and I feel like we knew that they would always fight. But I think toward the end of the game you saw our best players in (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown) just take over the game, make big plays, get big stops and we got the win.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, got together to revel in the victory postgame. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear their chat?

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire