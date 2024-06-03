Are the Dallas Mavericks still mad at Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis?

Are the Dallas Mavericks and their fans still mad at Kristaps Porzingis for his stint with that team that saw a bad fit for the Latvian big man not work out? While most of the fans of the Boston Celtics are focused more on the return of former Boston floor general Kyrie Irving as he takes on the Celtics with the Mavs, this story line is not likely to be a minor one.

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning recently welcomed NBA Sports Boston broadcaster Drew Carter to The Garden Report to preview the 2024 NBA Finals, and hear why Carter thinks that the Mavs might still have a bone to pick with KP.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear why they think that might be the case.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire