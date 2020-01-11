Luka Doncic rips jersey out of frustration after missing free throws in loss to Lakers

Luka Doncic ripped his own jersey down the middle after missing free throws in loss to Lakers on Friday night. (AP/Brandon Wade)

Luka Doncic wasn’t happy on Friday night.

That was extremely evident.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Doncic earned a trip to the free throw line with less than two minutes left in the half of their 129-114 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Arena, but missed both shots. So, as he started running back down the court, Doncic ripped his jersey right down the middle.

Luka nearly ripped his jersey in half, then kept playing 😅 pic.twitter.com/HcooSDmM6q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2020

Just when we thought these uniforms couldn't look any worse... pic.twitter.com/PJ2I7iHu7Y — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 11, 2020

The 20-year-old then had to finish the half with his tattered jersey, though came back in the second half with a new one.

“He is a guy that loves to win,” said Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, who was ejected from the game in the second half, via WFAA’s Mike Leslie. “He gets frustrated. When he missed the free throws, that’s when he tore the jersey. Those are feelings and emotions that are about winning and losing so … I get it. I get it.”

While Doncic came out with a fixed jersey in the second half, it didn’t help the Mavericks any.

Dallas, who held just a slight two point lead in the opening minutes and had fallen into a 21-point hole at the break, couldn’t cut the lead to single digits in the second half. The Lakers, despite not having Anthony Davis available due to a tailbone injury, cruised to the 15-point win with ease.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 35 points and 16 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma dropped 26 points, and both Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard finished with 10 points off the bench.

Story continues

Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 8-of-19 from the field and 8-of-13 from the free throw line. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 points, and Seth Curry finished with 16 points off the bench. The loss marked Dallas’ fifth in its last seven.

Though ripping a jersey like that isn’t a great look, Carlisle said he understood where Doncic was coming from.

“When I was 20 years old, I was walking around at the University of Maine,” Carlisle said, via Leslie. “I didn’t know whether to s--t or wind my wristwatch.”

More from Yahoo Sports: