Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic tweaks knee in win against LA Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 101-90 in game three of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to take a 2-1 series lead.

However, there was an injury scare in the first quarter when Doncic seemed to hurt his knee and then headed into the locker room though he returned shortly after.

Postgame Mavs head coach Jason Kidd downplayed the moment.

“I don’t know if he was hurt. I don’t think he ever left, the bench,” said Kidd.

Doncic returned to the game and dominated with a near triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists but struggled from the field shooting 7-of-25.

Doncic talked about how his knee felt after the game.

“Yeah, not good. I felt that before I hit the knee. So, it’s pretty stiff right now,” said Doncic,” We’ll know more tomorrow. But, you know me I’ll try to go anyways.”

Doncic, an MVP finalist this season, is the focal point of the Mavs’ offense and if limited would present a huge challenge for Dallas’ championship aspirations.