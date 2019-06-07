Dirk Nowitzki thriving in retirement: 'I literally have zero motivation to go work out'

Former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki waves to fans after throwing the first pitch before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki officially retired in April, wrapping up a 21-year career with the organization.

Now, nearly two months later, the 40-year-old appears to be loving retirement.

“It’s been a blast,” Nowitzki said Wednesday night after throwing out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game, via the team’s website. “It’s been everything I’ve dreamed of — drinking everything and eating everything in sight on vacation and not really worrying about anything about staying in shape.

“I think, like I said, eventually I’m going to find a little routine, I’m going to start working out again and enjoying that. But as of now I literally have zero motivation to go work out.”

Nowitzki, who was first drafted into the league in 1998, didn’t officials announce his retirement until his last home game this season, either — which kept fans wondering whether he’d return for a 22nd season next year.

The 14-time All-Star, though, insisted that it was time he left the league. He only played in 51 games this year, the majority of which he came off the bench, and didn’t even make his debut this season until mid-December after battling an ankle injury.

“I was ready for it,” Nowitzki said, via the team’s website. “This season was tough for me. I’ve moved on.”

Nowitzki has embarked on multiple trips since April, too, taking his family to both Mexico and Disney World while planning a journey to Europe next. He also popped open a wine bottle for the first time in a decade.

While he will eventually settle into a routine and a professional life after basketball — whether that be with the Mavericks organization, as owner Mark Cuban has long hinted at, or not — Nowitzki is going to take his time.

It’s only fair, after all, now that he actually has time to spend.

“I want to get away for a year or two and travel and enjoy the family,” Nowitzki said, via the team’s website. “I’m sure there’s another challenge out there waiting for me. Whether that’s with the Mavs or in another field, I have no idea.

“But as of now I don’t think that’s something I think about. I want to enjoy, I want to get away, I want to do some stuff that I wasn’t able to do the last 20 years. Eventually that’s going to get a little old and then I’ll need a new challenge in life. But as of now I haven’t gotten to that point yet.”

