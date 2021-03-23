Report: Former Mavs center Shawn Bradley was passing parked car when he was hit in bike accident

New details emerged on Monday regarding the bicycle crash that left longtime Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley paralyzed earlier this year.

Bradley, according to a St. George, Utah, police report obtained by USA Today, was hit from the side by a moving vehicle and thrown into a parked car on the side of the road on the afternoon of Jan. 20. The driver of the moving vehicle said that she saw Bradley and passed him while driving about 10 mph while giving him "plenty of room" and "putting their driver side tire between the two yellow sets (of) double lines."

“[The] driver looked into their rear view mirror as they passed [the parked car] and saw the cyclist flipping through the air and landed on their back,” the report said.

The report noted a fresh scratch on the passenger side of the moving vehicle.

“The cyclist had impacted the driver side rear bumper of [the parked car] after which the bicycle and cyclist traveled along the top of the trunk and the cyclist continued along the side of [the moving car] causing scratches and several dents to [the parked car],” according to the report.

Bradley, though he didn’t remember details about the crash initially, reportedly told police that he saw the parked car and was passing it when he was hit by the moving vehicle.

Bradley was reportedly never riding faster than 14 miles per hour on that road, which the Mavericks said was just a block from his home.

Shawn Bradley left paralyzed

The Mavericks announced Bradley’s accident in a statement last week . He underwent neck fusion surgery, and was hospitalized for two months while undergoing rehab.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a statement . “Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”

Bradley was taken No. 2 overall in the 1993 draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He spent 12 seasons in the league, most of which with the Mavericks — where he landed midway through the 1996-97 season after a short stint with the New Jersey Nets.

Bradley averaged 8.1 points and 6.3 rebounds throughout his career before he retired in 2005. He turned 49 on Monday.

“With his wife Carrie at his side around the clock, and supported by an amazing team of rehabilitation specialists and family, Bradley is in good spirits,” the Mavericks said in a statement . “He plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.”

Forrmer Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley, seen here with teammate Steve Nash in 2003, was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in January and is now paralyzed. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

