Do the Dallas Mavericks have a secret weapon?

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will face off in the NBA Finals. Dallas booked their spot after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in a five-game series. Now, they face the difficult task of trying to overcome a Celtics team that currently boasts a 12-2 record in the playoffs and that’s undefeated on the road.

In the latest episode of the “KG Certified” podcast, former Celtics champions Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce discuss the Mavericks’ path to the NBA Finals before sharing what they believe to be Dallas’ secret weapon. The championship winning duo discuss Kyrie Irving’s recent play before diving into some of the Mavericks role players and the impact they’ve made during the playoffs.

As an NBA Finals team, the Mavericks should be taken seriously. They have some elite talent on their roster. However, the Celtics are considered to be the most talented team in the NBA this season and should have enough depth to overcome whatever Dallas throws their way.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire