Dallas Mavericks reported to have interest in drafting Lebron James’ son

The Dallas Mavericks are still focused on trying to become the first team in NBA history to win an NBA Finals after trailing 3-0’ However, the team still must prepare for the upcoming NBA Draft.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Bronny James, son of LeBron James, was on the Mavs radar as a possible selection with the No. 58 pick in the draft, but acknowledged Bronny was unlikely to be available when the Mavs select.

The younger James attended the University of Southern California as a freshman and was hampered by heart issues which required surgery before the season began. James played 25 games for the Trojans after being medically cleared averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes.

James is ranked as the No. 53 prospect on CBS Sports prospect rankings with many suspecting the Los Angeles Lakers would draft him with the No. 55 pick in the draft should he be available.

The elder James has long said that he would like to play with his son and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has said that the Mavs might draft Bronny, in an attempt to convince his father to join Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in Dallas.

Bronny did pre-draft workouts for the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers and has reportedly denied working out for other teams that showed interest according to Stein’s reporting.

Fans will find out where Bronny will begin his NBA career when the NBA Draft is held at 7 p.m. on July 26 at the Barclays Center.