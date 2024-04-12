Dallas Mavericks playoff tickets go on sale Sunday night

DALLAS - Tickets for the Dallas Mavericks' first round playoff series go on sale Sunday night.

The Mavs will play the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series that starts next weekend.

It is the third time the Mavericks will play the Clippers in the playoffs in the last five years.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 10: Kyrie Irving #11 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks look on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on April 10, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Clippers beat the Mavs 4-2 in 2020 and 4-3 in 2021 in two memorable series.

Dallas has a slim chance of getting home court advantage, but the series will likely begin in LA.

In order to win home court advantage, Dallas would have to win its last two games and Los Angeles would have to lose both of their final two games.

Mavs players say the Clippers will be a big challenge for them, but they are full of confidence after winning 16 of their last 18 games.

"We knew how special this year was going to be just based on our practices. What Luka was doing, showcasing it all the time. Really being more vocal, challenging his teammates, challenging me. and I think that's a true sign of MVP," said Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks will play their final home game of the regular season on Friday night against Detroit.

They will wrap up the season Sunday in Oklahoma City.

Playoff tickets will go on sale on Sunday at 8 p.m. and are expected to go quickly.

You can buy the tickets at mavs.com/playoffs.