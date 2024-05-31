Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals tickets go on sale Friday
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are headed to the NBA Finals and on Friday fans will have a chance to get their hands on some tickets.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 31 at 1 p.m.
The series will start in Boston, but Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary) will be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
You can go to mavs.com/playoffs to get tickets.
NBA Finals Schedule
Game 1
When: Thursday, June 6
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 2
When: Sunday, June 9
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 3
When: Wednesday, June 12
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 4
When: Friday, June 14
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 5 (If Necessary)
When: Monday, June 17
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 6 (If Necessary)
When: Thursday, June 20
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 7 (If Necessary)
When: Sunday, June 23
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV Network: ABC