Dallas Mavericks' NBA Finals run forces another AAC concert to reschedule

DALLAS - Another concert has been canceled at the American Airlines Center due to the Dallas Mavericks' playoff run.

Russ' ‘It Was You All Along’ Tour was scheduled for Thursday, June 13 in Dallas.

The Mavericks are scheduled to play on Wednesday, June 12 and Friday, June 14 against the Boston Celtics.

SHOW UPDATE: Due to the NBA finals schedule, Russ’ show at American Airlines Center on June 13th has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 18th. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. pic.twitter.com/rL0x3WEvg0 — American Airlines Center (@AACenter) June 8, 2024

The Russ show has been moved to Tuesday, June 18.

All tickets will be honored on the new date.

Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and other shows have been moved due to the Mavericks' deep playoff run.