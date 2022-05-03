Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic will win series vs. Phoenix Suns, Nick Wright predicts

In the first round of the NBA Playoffs, an FS1 sports television personality picked the Phoenix Suns to lose in seven games to the New Orleans Pelicans, prompting a lot of ridicule for his opinion.

A different FS1 sports TV personality is now earning criticism for a similar take about the Suns' chances against the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Fox Sports' Nick Wright tweeted during the Suns' 121-114 win over the Mavericks in Game 1 on Monday night that he liked Dallas' chances in the series.

"Mavs should feel fine," Wright tweeted. "Suns have no answer for Luka. Phoenix got every rebound & hit 3 desperation end of shot clock shots in the 2nd half that killed any comeback attempt. This series is going the distance, and I like Luka’s chances at the end of it."

Wright doubled down on his take on his show, First Things First, on Tuesday morning, saying that "Chris Paul is shook and rightfully so."

"This is that first series in years Chris Paul is not the best point guard in the series and he knows it," Wright said. "And Chris Paul also understands the Suns are the better team. The Suns have home court. The Suns have the better roster. The Suns might have the better coach. And that's the exact scenario that led to the Suns losing the finals because a transcendent, peak of his powers apex predator took the championship from them.

"And when Luka Doncic goes 45, 12 and eight and seems to have left some meat on the bone offensively. Did it despite Jae Crowder going full Chris Paul and kicking him in the groin mid-game. Does it despite the fact that Jalen Brunson can't make a basket to save his life. When all of that happens, Chris Paul, he's not throwing out Theo Pinson's name for no reason. He's doing it because he's trying to play some mind games that will not work with the Dallas Mavericks … This series is going to be a war. This series is going to go seven games. And Chris Paul knows he will have his hands full. …"

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is pressured by Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) and center Deandre Ayton (22) during game one of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.

Chris Broussard had a very different take that Wright on the same show, saying that the series will go "five (games) at the most."

Many people on social media slammed Wright's takes on Game 1 of the Suns vs. Mavericks series.

This wasn't the first time an FS1 personality irked some Suns fans with his playoff prediction.

Shannon Sharpe of The Undisputed raised some eyebrows in the first round when he said that the Pelicans would win Games 6 and 7 against the Suns.

"I believe they come back to Phoenix for Game 7," Sharpe said. "I don't believe Mikal Bridges can have another game like that, while CJ (McCollum) struggles like he's struggled over the last two games. … I believe the Pelicans come back to Phoenix for Game 7. All the pressure will be on the Suns to win that Game 7 and I believe the Pels will get it done."

The Suns won the series over the Pelicans in six games.

How will Wright's prediction play out in the second round?

