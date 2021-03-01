A signed Luka Doncic rookie card reportedly sold for a record $4.6 million

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic set another NBA record on Sunday afternoon.

This time, though, Doncic himself had nothing to do with it.

A Doncic rookie card sold for $4.6 million on Sunday, according to collector Bolillo Lajan San and the Dallas Morning News. The National Treasures Auto Logoman 1/1 card is autographed by Doncic, and is reportedly the highest priced basketball card ever sold.

The sale, coincidentally, went down on Doncic’s 22nd birthday.

The deal shattered previous known records. A signed Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card sold for $1.812 million in September, and a LeBron James signed rookie card sold for $1.8 million in July. Tom Brady had a rookie card sold for almost $600,000 in January, and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout had one go for almost $4 million. Michael Jordan had a signed card from the 1992 All-Star Game go for $1.4 million earlier this month.

Doncic, in just his third season in the league, is averaging 28.5 points, nine assists and 8.4 rebounds per game so far this season for the Mavericks. The Slovenian earned a spot as a starter in his second All-Star Game next week. He’s also shooting a career-best from the field, the 3-point line and the free-throw line.

