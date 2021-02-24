Luka Doncic leads Mavericks past Celtics with pair of incredible 3-pointers in final seconds

If the All-Star chatter is getting to Luka Doncic, he’s certainly not showing it.

Based on his performance on Tuesday night, he’s more than earned the starting spot he was given in next month’s game.

Doncic delivered a pair of wild, heavily contested 3-pointers in the final seconds on Tuesday to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Boston Celtics 110-107 at the American Airlines Center.

Luka buries back-to-back contested 3s

Boston rallied back from a late 11-point fourth quarter hole on Tuesday night, and had taken a one-point lead with less than 20 seconds to go. Doncic, after trying to find an avenue to the rim, instead pulled the ball back out.

Expertly, Doncic drained a dirty step-back 3-pointer over Celtics center Daniel Theis.

Luka had Theis in a blender pic.twitter.com/Pm16gQglg3 — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) February 24, 2021

Then, after Jaylen Brown tied things back up with a layup on the other end, Doncic struck again.

After dribbling the ball up the court, Doncic rose up and buried the 3-pointer between a pair of Celtics to give Dallas the lead — and eventual win.

LUKA FOR THE WIN!!!pic.twitter.com/PMtFvCbj80 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 24, 2021

Doncic finished the night with 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while shooting 6-of-8 from behind the arc. Jalen Brunson added 22 points for Dallas off the bench, and Josh Richardson dropped 16 points. The win mark's Dallas' seventh in its last nine games.

Brown led Boston with 29 points and seven rebounds, and Jason Tatum finished with 28 points.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Luka Doncic celebrates after hitting a game-winning bucket to lead the Mavericks past the Celtics on Tuesday night in Dallas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: