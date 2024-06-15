Dallas Mavericks hosting Game 5 watch party at AAC

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are attempting to do something no team has ever done in NBA Finals history: come back from a 3-0 deficit.

The Mavericks won Game 4 in Dallas on Friday night and even though the team is headed to Boston, the American Airlines Center will be open for Game 5.

Tickets to the watch party at the AAC cost $10.

All proceeds will go to the Mavs Foundation.

The team has held watch parties for all of the away games in the Finals.

The party for Game 2 was sold out, so be sure to get your tickets early.

There will be live performances, giveaways and the game will be shown on the Jumbotron.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and parking is free.

Game 5 tips off at 7:30 p.m.

You can get your tickets here.