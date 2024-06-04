Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison signs contract extension

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 10: Nico Harrison of the Dallas Mavericks watches warmups before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on April 10, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

DALLAS - With the Dallas Mavericks days away from their first NBA Finals game in 13 years, the team's general manager signed a deal to stick around.

GM Nico Harrison signed a multi-year contract extension, according to the team.

Harrison has received a great deal of credit for turning around the Mavs after a disappointing 2022-2023 season.

The former Nike executive was behind the trade for Kyrie Irving during the middle of last season.

The Mavs then drafted rookie Dereck Lively II and pulled the trigger on trades for Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington Jr.

"Nico Harrison has demonstrated his leadership and capabilities in the Dallas Mavericks organization," stated Dallas Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont in a statement. "His vision, along with his efforts on behalf of our players and staff have propelled our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons and of course this year's NBA Finals. We are proud to have him as part of our team for the long term, and we are excited to watch him continue to build on the foundation of success he has helped establish."

Harrison left Nike to become the Mavericks' GM in June 2021.

"I am incredibly grateful to Patrick and the entire Dumont and Adelson family for their continued trust and confidence and to Mark for his willingness to hire an unconventional candidate," stated Harrison. "Patrick and his family have accepted me as their own from day one and I am honored to work alongside them, as well as Jason Kidd, as we continue to build a winning culture in Dallas."

The Mavericks extended the contract of head coach Jason Kidd after the first round of the playoffs.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Mavericks and Boston Celtics will be Thursday night in Boston.