Dallas Mavericks fans eagerly await Game 1 against Boston Celtics

DALLAS - Even though Game 1 for the Mavs is in Boston against the Celtics, there’s still plenty of excitement in Dallas.

FOX 4 caught up with fans coming in and out of the team shop at the American Airlines Center on NBA Finals eve.

Agnes Lewis is in Dallas from East Texas. That’s not too far, considering a few of her friends are visiting from the Philippines, and they all want Mavs gear from the AAC.

"Many times, I’ve been spending money," she said. "Oh, you got my money, Mavs!"

Lewis’ friends living more than 8,000 miles away know all about the Mavs.

Kyrie Irving returns to face his former team and a hostile crowd in Boston Thursday evening.

"I think that he may thrive off it a little bit," said Mavs fan Billy Koone. "And I think he’s mellowed out a lot, so I don’t think it’ll really impact him personally."

For at least games 1 and 2, the Mavs will host $10 watch parties inside the AAC.

Mavs fans hope the team can steal at least one win on the road.

"Everybody’s doing their job pretty well," said Mavs fan Sarah Brown.

Luka Doncic is playing like one of the best players in the league.

"I got Luka," said fan Anabelle Delgado. "I’m wearing my Luka, too, right here."

Delgado picked Doncic to be on her first-ever basketball jersey. She plans to wear it to her school Thursday.

"We’re gonna be able to bring Mavericks jerseys, and I haven’t gotten one yet," she said.

Some Texans are converting to the Mavs fandom.

Augustine Gomez says he grew up as a San Antonio Spurs fan but is now a Mavericks fan.

"We know we’re gonna go all the way," he said.

"And I truly believe if they win the finals, when Luka is done with the Mavericks, I think he’s going to have a statue right next to Dirk," said fan Quan Henry.

Fans have not felt this good in more than a decade.

"I just feel like everything is clicking at the right time and that we match up well against the Celtics," Koone said.

The Mavs are just four wins away from another NBA title.

The cheapest seats for Game 3 in Dallas are around $1,000.