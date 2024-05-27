Dallas Mavericks F Maxi Kleber listed as questionable for Game 4

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks could soon see the return of a key piece of their rotation.

Forward Maxi Kleber is officially listed as questionable for Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Kleber has not played for the Mavericks since he separated his shoulder during Game 6 of the series against the Los Angeles Clippers on May 3.

Kleber fell hard while attempting a dunk over the Clippers' Amir Coffey.

The German-born forward was seen taking part in drills at practice on Monday.

The Mavericks currently have a 3-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the best-of-7 series.

Kleber's return could be key for the Mavericks who saw rookie center Dereck Lively leave Sunday night's game after being kneed in the back of the head by Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Members of the Dallas Mavericks huddle around Dereck Lively II #2 after his apparent injury during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. ((Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images))

Lively underwent scans on his neck on Monday. He is listed as doubtful for Game 4 against the Timberwolves.

The NBA Finals start on June 6.

The Mavericks will have a chance to advance to the finals for the first time since the championship-winning 2011 season with a win on Tuesday night.