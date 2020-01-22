Dwight Powell likely done for year after suffering Achilles injury against Clippers

Just as the Dallas Mavericks had one player return to the court from injury, it looks as if another is done for the year.

With just less than three minutes left in the opening quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center, Dallas center Dwight Powell caught the ball near the top of the key and made a move to drive through the lane to the hoop. As he took his first steps, however, Powell suddenly collapsed to the ground completely untouched as his right leg collapsed.

Powell remained on the ground, clearly in pain, for several minutes before he was helped off the floor. The 28-year-old did not return, and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Mavericks’ Dwight Powell is expected to have suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Devastating blow for Dallas. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2020

Powell has averaged 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds so far this season for the Mavericks, his sixth in the league.

The Clippers held an 82-78 lead after three quarters of play in Dallas. The game marked the first back for Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis, too, who had missed their previous 10 games with soreness in his right knee.

Dallas center Dwight Powell went down with an Achilles injury in the first quarter against the Clippers on Tuesday night, and is expected to miss the rest of the season. (AP/Richard W. Rodriguez)

