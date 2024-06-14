Are the Dallas Mavericks done, or do they have a win in them?

The Boston Celtics held off a furious Dallas Mavericks rally to move to the verge of a league record 18th championship with a 106-99 victory over the Mavericks on this past Wednesday (June 12) night, securing a 3-0 lead in the 2024 NBA Finals series. Will they win Game 4 on Dallas’ home court, or will they need more games to sew up the title?

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell discussed whether Dallas has raised the white flag after Boston’s Game 3 win, analyzing the Mavs’ performance and their chances of mounting a truly historic comeback.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire