Dirk Nowitzki hilariously ran into Ezekiel Elliott in the airport amid his contract talks

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has been living his best life since he officially retired from the league earlier this year.

Most of that life has been out of the public eye — and rightfully so. He just wrapped up a 21-year NBA career, after all.

Nowitzki, though, was thrust right back into the spotlight on Tuesday afternoon after his flight from China landed at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Well, at least that’s what he thought.

Came home from China to all these cameras at the airport. I thought to myself: “ Man. I still got it!!” Turns out they were all there for zeke.... — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) September 3, 2019

“Came home from China to all these cameras at the airport,” Nowitzki said. “I thought to myself: ‘Man. I still got it!!’

“Turns out they were all there for Zeke…”

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott flew back to Dallas on Tuesday afternoon after training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, amid a contract dispute. His team and the Cowboys are reportedly “very, very close” to striking a new deal, which is why he returned to the country on Tuesday. If that deal gets done in time, Elliott may actually end up being on the field for the Cowboys on Sunday for their season-opener after his 40-day holdout.

So naturally, reporters swarmed DFW for Elliott’s arrival — and coincidentally Nowitzki’s, too.

And Elliott, of course, loved Nowitzki’s tweet.

Dirk Nowitzki arrived at DFW right in the middle of "Zeke Watch" on Tuesday afternoon. (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

