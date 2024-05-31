Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively just did something no NBA player has ever done

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Dallas Mavericks rookie center Dereck Lively II made a bit on NBA history on Thursday night.

Lively finished Game 5 a perfect 3-3 from the field.

The Mavs rookie did not miss a single shot from the field in the Western Conference Finals.

Lively finished the series 16-16, which makes him the first player to shoot 100% from the field in a playoff series on that many attempts.

It's not the only record he set on Thursday night. If you include the Thunder series, Lively has made 21 straight field goals, passing Chris Andersen for the longest streak in the playoffs since the play-by-play era began in the 1996-1997 season.

It was a tough series for Lively.

Members of the Dallas Mavericks huddle around Dereck Lively II #2 after his apparent injury during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 26, 2024 in Dallas , Texas. ((Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images))

In Game 3, he took a blow to the back of the head from Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns straining his neck.

Lively missed Game 4 in the series, only to return in the closeout game. He took another blow to the head on a flagrant foul from the Wolves' Naz Reid.

The 20-year-old Lively has been a standout for the Mavs throughout the regular season and especially the postseason.

The center lost his mother, Kathy Drysdale, after a decade-long battle with cancer this April.

While celebrating after Game 5, he posted on Instagram, "just keep watching from above."

Lively will look to continue his good play against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

The series starts on June 6.