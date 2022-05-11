Dallas Mavericks will beat 'unlikable' Phoenix Suns in seven games, Nick Wright predicts

Fox Sports' Nick Wright has riled up Phoenix Suns fans with his takes on the their team and Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks during the Western Conference NBA Playoffs semifinal series.

He's not changing his tune on the Suns, or the series after Phoenix's big win over Dallas in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Wright, who has repeatedly said that the Mavericks will win the series against the Suns, reiterated his stance on his First Things First Show on FS1 Wednesday morning, also calling the Suns "quite the unlikable bunch."

He said: "This thing is going to go seven. The Mavs are going to win in seven. I'm not worried, I'm angry and we'll discuss why I am angry in a moment, because these Suns have become quite the unlikable bunch. They are going to rue the day they mocked my large, adult, Slovenian son (Doncic)."

Wright said he was not worried about the Mavericks' chances even though they are down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

"If you didn't watch the game, this was a really good game for a half and then the Mavs let go of the rope inexplicably to start the third quarter, 17-0 run and then the game's over," he said. "Phoenix is too talented and has too much of a discrepancy as far as player ability one through eight for you to get down double digits like that on the road and Dallas is simply not going to be able to overcome that. They won Game 3 and Game 4 by never trailing after early first quarter, so the idea that Dallas was going to execute some 15-point second half comeback, they don't have the horses for that. So I am not worried … "

Nick, how worried are you after a 30-pt Game 5 blowout loss?



"I'm not worried. The Mavs are going to win in 7. I'm not worried, I'm angry. These Suns have become quite the unlikable bunch. They're going to rue the day they mocked my large, adult Slovenian son." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/DKJOEYpDls — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 11, 2022

Chris Broussard, who has often clashed with Wright on his opinion during the Suns vs. Mavericks series, once again had a very different view than Wright on Wednesday's show.

"This thing is over, Nick, in six games," Broussard said on First Things First. "You should be very worried. … It's not happening, Nick. The better team is winning and that is what happens over the course of a seven-game series. Ultimately the better team is shown and that is what we've seen now. This graphic is another reason you should be worried. You know the history, you are a historian of the game. When the team that wins Game 5 in a series tied 2-2, 82% of the time they go on, and Luka knows it, look at Luka. That is the very stat that was going through his mind with that look on his face. That is why he looks so distressed and distraught and you should look the same way because like I said, this thing is over. A team starting Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock is not bucking that history. …The better team is Phoenix. I'll give you Luka, the best player, but the best team is Phoenix."

"This thing is over — 6 games. You should be very worried, @getnickwright. The better team is winning. That's what happens over the course of a 7-game series. The team who wins G5 in a tied series wins 82% of the time. Luka knows it. The better team's Phoenix." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/R5rZQLjQ5S — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 11, 2022

Wright has been consistent in his outlook for the series between the Suns and Mavericks, and has irked Phoenix fans in the process.

During Game 1 of the series, he predicted that the Mavericks would upset the Suns in the series.

After Game 2, he said that he still liked Dallas' chances against Phoenix.

Before Game 3, he said the Suns were winning the series with "gimmicky stuff" and called out Phoenix media for being "cheerleaders."

After the Mavericks evened the series at 2-2 with wins in Game 3 and Game 4, he reiterated that stance, gloating on social media.

Where are those dopey fan-media folks from Phoenix that were LIVING in my mentions all week?



They cut off the WiFi in Arizona for the weekend or what? — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 8, 2022

