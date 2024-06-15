Dallas Mavericks avoid sweep in NBA Finals, routing Boston Celtics 122-84 in Game 4
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks avoid sweep in NBA Finals, routing Boston Celtics 122-84 in Game 4.
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks avoid sweep in NBA Finals, routing Boston Celtics 122-84 in Game 4.
Round 2 of the 124th U.S. Open is underway.
After highlighting some players who boosted their fantasy basketball stock for next season, it's time to see who's on the opposite end of the spectrum after the NBA Playoffs.
The Mavericks absolutely dominated the Celtics.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
The three-time U.S. Open champion ended up on the losing end of a fight with the U.S. Open course.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Scottie Scheffler's Friday morning at the PGA Championship was a whirlwind
After the announcement of Jerry West's death on Wednesday, the basketball world took time to pay their respects to the late legend.
Conor McGregor's three-year layoff from the UFC is getting even longer.
Day 1 of the College World Series began with a dramatic walk-off win for North Carolina over Virginia and Florida State surprising Tennessee.
Bryson DeChambeau uses 3D-printed golf clubs ... and he's named them, too.