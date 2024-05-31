Dallas Mavericks advance to NBA Finals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The Dallas Mavericks are headed back to the NBA Finals.

The Mavs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-103 on Thursday night to complete a 4-1 series win.

Luka Doncic started the game on an absolute heater, scoring 20 of the team's 35 points in the first quarter. Doncic actually scored more in the first than the entire Wolves team (19).

The Mavs didn't ease up in the second, extending the lead to 29 by halftime.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 30: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a basket during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Dallas put things on cruise control for the second half, but the Wolves never cut the lead to less than 20.

Doncic and Kyrie Irving both finished the game with 36 points.

The win sends Dallas back to the NBA Finals for the first time since the championship-winning season in 2011.

It will be Doncic's first trip to the NBA Finals. It will be Irving's fourth trip.

The addition of rookie Lively in the first round of the NBA and the mid-season additions of Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington helped transform a Mavericks team that missed the playoffs last season.

Mavs coach Jason Kidd is now the first person ever to reach the NBA Finals as both a player and a coach for the same team.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 30: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Mavericks will play the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics in the Finals.

NBA Finals: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

Boston , MA - March 1: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic drives to the basket on Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in the third quarter. The Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks, 138-110. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Dallas will face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

You don't have to dig far to find the storylines in this series.

Former Maverick Kristaps Porzingis was one of the big reasons behind Boston finishing the regular season with the best record in the NBA.

Porzingis has not played since late April with a calf strain, but the Celtics have hope that Porzingis could return to the floor for the Finals.

KP's tenure in Dallas did not end well and the Lativan star was dealt to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

Then there is Kyrie.

Irving and the Celtics had a messy break-up that ended with Kyrie leaving for Brooklyn in free agency.

Since then, Irving has infamously stomped on Lucky, the mascot painted on the Celtics floor, and burned sage inside TD Garden in Boston.

Mavs-Celtics Regular Season

Dallas lost both regular season games against the Boston Celtics this season.

It is worth noting that one of the games was played prior to the acquisitions of Gafford and Washington.

January 22, 2024 - Boston Celtics 119 - Dallas Mavericks 110

Luka Dončić's 33-point, 18-rebound, 13-assist game was not enough to lead the Mavericks over the Celtics in this game. Boston star Jayson Tatum put up a game-high 39 points, while going to the free throw line 19 times. Kyrie Irving added 23 for the Mavs and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 20.

March 1, 2024 - Boston Celtics 138 - Dallas Mavericks 110

Another game where a triple-double from Luka was not enough for the Mavs. Dončić put up 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, Jaylen Brown put up 25 and Porzingis scored 24.

NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1

When: Thursday, June 6

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 2

When: Sunday, June 9

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 3

When: Wednesday, June 12

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 4

When: Friday, June 14

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 5 (If Necessary)

When: Monday, June 17

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 6 (If Necessary)

When: Thursday, June 20

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 7 (If Necessary)

When: Sunday, June 23

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV Network: ABC