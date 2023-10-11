Dallas Mavericks 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

The 2023-24 Dallas Mavericks have one superstar on their roster, another borderline All-NBAer and some solid depth, albeit very young one that may not be super dependable come playoff time.

Regardless, having four-time 1st Team All-NBAer Luka Doncic leading the way will mean that Dallas can put up a fight against any team on any given night. And with eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving alongside him, that gives the Mavericks maybe the best backcourt in the NBA.

Offseason addition swingman Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics will also be an important part of the team, as his defense is part of what Dallas was missing last season.

Below, the 2023-24 Dallas Mavericks depth chart: starters and backups.

Key: • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract/ • Out

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype