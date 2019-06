Atlanta’s Trae Young came on strong at the end of the season, but all that was ever going to do was get him into second place.

Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who was NBA ready when he first stepped on the court (remember, he was the EuroLeague MVP a season before), ran away with the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He was first on 98 of the 100 ballots cast (and he was second on the other two).