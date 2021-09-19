Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Week 2

Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 19

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: CBS

Dallas (0-1) vs Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) Game Preview

Why Dallas Will Win

The running game is about to eat.

It’s all well and good that Dak Prescott was able to throw for over 400 yards in the close loss to Tampa Bay, but for this all to work the Cowboys need Ezekiel Elliott to get going.

The game against the Buccaneers got slightly out of hand shootout-wise with both teams blowing off the run, but the Chargers allowed close to five yards per carry in the 20-16 win over Washington and Zeke is more than rested though to handle the workload.

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

Justin Herbert is about to eat … again.

Yeah, the Dallas secondary has improved and the defense – forgetting the Tampa Bay game for a moment – it’s a whole lot better than it showed against the Bucs. Even so, there wasn’t a lick of pressure on Tom Brady, and the pressure Washington generated last week to get to Herbert didn’t seem to matter.

The new coaching staff came up with ball control game plan last week – the Chargers held the ball for more than 36 minutes – and it’ll have no problems grinding this down if the Cowboys want to get the running game working.

What’s Going To Happen

The Chargers will come through in the grand re-opener – at least for them – in their new digs with fans.

Dallas getting a few extra days off should help a bit, but this will be a totally different game than what it deals with last Thursday night. The Chargers will get a slew of field goals to nickel and dime their way to points as they eat up the clock and push through two late scoring drives to survive.

Dallas vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 26, Dallas 20

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

