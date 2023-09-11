Who is the Dallas kicker who missed his first NFL extra point?

The Dallas Cowboys brought in kicker Brandon Aubrey after Brett Maher struggled repeatedly during the Cowboys’ 2023 playoff run.

Aubrey missed the first PAT he attempted in the first quarter of the Cowboys’ season-opening game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Aubrey was a high school soccer star who played for Plano Senior before playing collegiate soccer at Notre Dame.

Aubrey previously played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL and made 14 of 15 field goal chances and all 35 PATs in 2023 with the Stallions.