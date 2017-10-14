Dallas Keuchel tied a franchise postseason strikeout record

The Astros didn’t need an excess of run support on Friday, clinching their first ALCS game after Dallas Keuchel tossed a gem against the Yankees. Not only was he the first Houston pitcher with a scoreless start in the 2017 playoffs, but he joined an exclusive group of Astros’ hurlers with his seven-inning, 10-strikeout performance. The last Astros’ starter to rack up 10+ strikeouts in the postseason was Nolan Ryan, who fanned 12 batters en route to a 1-2 loss in Game 5 of the 1986 NLCS; several days earlier, Mike Scott recorded a franchise-best 14 strikeouts during a complete game shutout in Game 1.

Keuchel, however, is the first lefty to match the record, narrowly edging out two nine-strikeout performances by Randy Johnson (1998) and Mike Hampton (1999). On Friday, he caused trouble from the get-go. Brett Gardner fell for Keuchel’s heater in the first inning, while Gary Sanchez was foiled by a slider that was blocked at the plate. Keuchel fanned Aaron Hicks and Gary Bird with back-to-back strikeouts in the second inning; in the third, Aaron Judge capped an unproductive inning after chasing another slider out of the zone.

Almost everyone came back for seconds. Sanchez was called out on strikes again in the fourth, while Gardner collected his second strikeout in the fifth. Riding the high of Marwin Gonzalez’s terrific throw to catch Bird at the plate, Keuchel kicked off the sixth inning with another pair of back-to-back strikeouts, getting Sanchez a third time and whiffing Didi Gregorius with his devastating slider. In the seventh, Bird helped Keuchel reach history, battling through a seven-pitch at-bat for the lefty’s 10th and final strikeout of the night.

If it feels like it’s been a while since you’ve seen a southpaw dominate at this level in the playoffs, well, that’s because it has. Per MLB.com’s Joe Trezza, Keuchel’s gem was the first of its kind since Cliff Lee went seven scoreless with 10 strikeouts for the Rangers in the 2010 ALCS.

