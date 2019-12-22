After Dallas Keuchel, what other positions do the White Sox need to address in free agency?

Dallas Keuchel is a splash like no other for the White Sox this winter.

It's easy to forget just how big a deal the Yasmani Grandal signing was, but given the team's more desperate need in the starting rotation - and its need for a Jon Lester type figure to legitimize the rebuilding project - the reported addition of Keuchel looks like a much grander statement.

Still, the White Sox are not finished.

There's a lot of offseason left and a lot of names still out there. Folks will wonder about free-agent right fielders like Nicholas Castellanos or Yasiel Puig. They'll wonder about a trade for Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. They'll wonder about more starting-pitching help like Hyun-Jin Ryu.

The stated needs have been addressed, to certain degrees, but that doesn't mean Rick Hahn's to-do list is completely settled. While the glitziest additions might be out of the way with Keuchel and Grandal, there could still be some important and significant moves to come. And with their two biggest signings this winter, the White Sox have proven they are not only not shy about spending money, but that they are intent on making moves that make them a force to be reckoned with in 2020 - all while sticking to their rebuilding plans.

Hahn went out and got the two starting pitchers he said he'd get. Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez are two veteran left-handers that balance out a rotation full of young righties. Keuchel added the top-of-the-rotation arm to go alongside Lucas Giolito, while Gonzalez serves as a middle-of-the-rotation innings eater for now. Depending on how youngsters like Reynaldo Lopez, Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech perform, Gonzalez could find himself at the back end of the rotation - one of those good problems to have for the White Sox.

With Keuchel now among the long-term starting-pitching options for the South Siders, along with Giolito, Kopech, Lopez, Cease, Dane Dunning, Carlos Rodon and Jimmy Lambert, it would be surprising to see another long-term move in the rotation. If Hahn's front office is still concerned about depth after how last year went, we could see more minor league deals like the one Ross Detwiler just got or the one Ervin Santana got during spring training in 2019.

Where significant moves could still come are in the problem areas of right field and designated hitter. As mentioned, these have been addressed to some degree. The White Sox traded for a new right fielder in Nomar Mazara during the Winter Meetings, and they could go to spring training with a rotation of Grandal, Jose Abreu, James McCann and Zack Collins at DH. Grandal's bat is big enough to consider it a high-profile addition to the DH mix, even if he's the team's No. 1 catcher, first and foremost.

But Hahn asked for judgment on his right-field solution to be held until the end of the offseason, a strong indication that he might be looking to supplement Mazara, who has not fared well against left-handed pitching in his big league career. A platoon could be in the works.

It's also possible that the White Sox acquired Mazara in a buy-low move that could yield an important role player, with an everyday right fielder still in their sights. That's merely speculation, but it looks like the White Sox will try to do something to add to what is currently just Mazara in the right-field conversation.

As for DH, that aforementioned rotation is not necessarily a bad option. Grandal and McCann both made the All-Star team last season, justifying keeping them both in the lineup as much as possible. There will be days the White Sox want to get Abreu off his feet, and Grandal has the ability to play first base. The team still has high hopes for Collins' bat, even if his defense or the realities of the depth chart prevent him from logging much time behind the plate.

But the White Sox could also add some real thump to the lineup with a more everyday-type DH. Those are hard to come by, of course, and a good option might not exist on the free-agent market. But it's also not something Hahn is taking off the table.

That's been Hahn's theme of the offseason since he spoke at the GM meetings last month: Nothing is off the table. And so while a big-money deal for Castellanos or a prospect-rich return package for Arenado don't seem super likely, they also can't be counted out.

Additionally, the White Sox will also never say no to more relief help, though like the success they had with Evan Marshall and Jimmy Cordero, they might try to find upgrades floating around rather than shell out big bucks for bullpen arms. They already added a fireballer to the relief corps in Tayron Guerrero, claiming him off waivers from the Miami Marlins. More moves like that would be in line with what Hahn said was a likely strategy this winter.

Considering the last couple offseasons have dragged into spring training, it's almost weird to have so much accomplished at this point. But that's where the White Sox are. Throw in the pending major league arrivals of Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal, and the White Sox roster is going to look dramatically different from the end of the 2019 season to the start of the 2020 season.

And there's still more change coming. As for how big, we'll have to wait and see.

